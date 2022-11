BEO Show

Building relationships with your banker can help jumpstart a business

When you’re starting a new business, your best friend might just be your banker. We spoke with Matthew B. Murphy III, Founder and CEO of Emboss Partners, about the importance of relationships when sourcing financial resources for a business.

He says it’s never too soon to reach out to bankers and lenders to start building relationships with financial institutions.

