BEO Show

Business Equity for Indy launches Procurement Roundtable series to increase diverse contracting opportunities

The Indy Chamber has started a quarterly series of roundtables to help local businesses, corporations, and nonprofits expand their supplier diversity and become a resource for minority-owned businesses.

Stacia Murphy, Director of Equity, Outreach & Strategic Partnerships at Indy Chamber, explained that Business Equity for Indy is a joint venture between the Indy Chamber and Central Indiana Corporate Partnership in collaboration with the Indianapolis Urban League to grow a more inclusive business climate and build greater equity and economic opportunity for the Indy Region’s Black residents and people of color.

The Business Equity for Indy Procurement and Participation taskforce is focused on increasing the launch, growth, and success of Black businesses. The Procurement Roundtable, created in partnership with Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council, hopes to help Black business enterprises connect with corporations and anchor institutions and ultimately, to drive MBE certifications that result in contracting opportunities.

You can learn more about the Procurement Roundtable here and sign up here.