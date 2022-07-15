BEO Show

Emil Ekiyor’s dream of entrepreneurship led to InnoPower Indy

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Emil Ekiyor, Founder of InnoPower Indy, was born in Lagos, Nigeria and moved to Indianapolis when he was 15. He experienced multiple culture shifts and learned about systemic issues. He went to University of Central Florida on a football scholarship and eventually made it into the NFL.

Although Ekiyor and his wife moved to several different places, they returned to Indianapolis for the wealth of opportunities. He also saw a community of driven young people with dreams and ideas, and wanted to help them connect and achieve.

Ekiyor’s lifelong dream was to become an entrepreneur and he wanted to positively impact the community. InnoPower was created with the idea to solve problems with the power of innovation and create opportunities.

