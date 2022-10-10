BEO Show

Owner of Liftoff Creamery pays forward his passion for entrepreneurship and aviation

Ryan Lynch, Owner of Liftoff Creamery, has combined a love for ice cream and aviation for his business. Established in 2020, Liftoff offers ice cream and other desserts while providing an opportunity to teach younger generations the basics of running a small business.

Lynch shares his love of aviation with the community through the locally owned and operated shop. He encourages kids to learn more about the aviation industry here.

Lynch advises budding entrepreneurs to discover their passions to help develop their business, and research what resources are available to you. He used the The Office of Minority and Women Business Development here in Indianapolis.

To learn more about Liftoff Creamery, click here.

This information is presented by Ryan Lynch.

This content is made possible by the Indiana Small Business Development Corporation.