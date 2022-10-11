BEO Show

Small business owners must prioritize payroll

As a small business owner, you have to think not only about paying your employees, but also paying yourself. Ty Shea, Chief Financial Officer for Circle City Broadcasting, joined us today for this week’s “Accounting and Bookkeeping” segment.

Shea said that paying employees properly needs to be a major priority for business owners, and that includes withholding or remitting taxes. Payroll can often be your biggest expense, so it’s very important to get it right.

Shea recommends keeping up with payroll rules as they can change, and it’s a business owner’s responsibility to keep up to date. He recommends businesses to outsource payroll.

For more information, watch the video above.

This information is presented by Ty Shea.