The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates: what does it mean for small businesses?

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Watching the economic news is key for small business owners, and Economic Journalist Jane King joined us from the NASDAQ to talk about just that. The Federal Reserve has recently raised interest rates to combat high inflation.

This is making debt more expensive, in terms of things like mortgages or credit card loans. Jane advised small business owners to closely monitor their spending habits, amongst other tips.

To learn more, watch the video above. To connect with Jane King, click here.

This information is presented by Jane King.

