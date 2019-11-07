Celebrating Our Heroes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is highlighting some of the amazing people, places and things that directly connect us to those who serve.

The Indiana Veterans Hall of Fame Museum honors those Hoosier men and women who have served in the armed forces.

Greg Hagen, former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer turned real estate owner, offers a program to all service members called the “Heroes Helping Heroes” program.

A multi-million dollar light show is coming to downtown Indianapolis this Veterans Day weekend. This arts and cultural production will surround the Soldiers and Sailors Monument right in the heart of our city.

Indiana is second only to Washington D.C. in the number of veterans monuments. Currently we have 46 monuments and plaques here in the state and that number is about to change.

One of our local firefighters does more than put out fires, he starts them too. When he fires up his forge and begins to make beautiful art for all to enjoy.