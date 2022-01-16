Community Link

Community Link: Building powerful educational leaders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Patrick Jones, the founder of Melanated Leaders. Melanated Leaders is an organization working to build powerful educational leaders of color.

They discussed the organization’s vision, the challenges facing minorities and where Melanated Leaders is finding success.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.