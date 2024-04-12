Search
News 8’s Anthony Calhoun joins award winners at Steward Speakers event

Steward Speakers holds annual gala

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Steward Speakers series had its annual gala and awards ceremony on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the event it brought together many Indianapolis leaders.

The event featured Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. It also featured four “changemakers” award winners, including News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun; former WNBA player Tamika Catchings: Penske Entertainment’s Jimmie McMillian; and Rick Fuson, president and chief operating officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

