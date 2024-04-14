Community Link: Carmel International Arts Festival

This week, Mays was joined by Jill Gilmer and Andris Berzins with the Carmel International Arts Festival.

Featuring live international music, art exhibits, and more, the Carmel International Arts Festival will celebrate its 27th opening in the fall.

Gilmer and Berzins say the first festival only featured 30 artists, but it has since grown to over 150. The passion behind the festival has been to build relationships with the different cultures in the area.

“Carmel has always wanted to throw its cultural aspects and the way we interact with other countries,” Gilmer said. “So, we started working with international (groups), but we also needed an art festival and the (Carmel mayor) was building the arts district downtown.”

They say that the format of the festival has remained consistent during its 27 years, yet the types of art it features continue to grow.

“It started with seven mediums (of art), but now we’re up to nine mediums, and we have music, as well,” Gilmer said. “When I say medium types of art, we have pottery, wood, ceramics, jewelry, fabrics, lots of different types.”

Berzins also explains how the festival plays into a cultural diversity program that Carmel takes part in, as well as how the partnership has opened many doors to education.

The organizers say that applications for artists are available now. The festival runs from September 28 – 29 in downtown Carmel.

For more information on the festival, visit their website and watch the full interview above.