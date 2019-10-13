Community Link: Center for Leadership Development

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Empowering youth, cultivating character, and enriching the community is what the Center for Leadership Development is all about.

Dennis Bland, president and CEO of the Center for Leadership Development, stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk more about the organization.

“The mission of the Center for Leadership Development is to help African-American youth in Indianapolis become professional business and community leaders,” said Bland.

Bland said the vision of the organization is to give the young people of Indianapolis one of the most exceptional, holistic youth-development models that can be found anywhere in the country dedicated to help young people realize their God-given potential.

Bland also explained the organization’s core values and principles, as well as the programs it offers.

Click the video to learn more about the Center for Leadership Development and the upcoming free workshops the organization is offering.