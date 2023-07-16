Community Link: Lead at Any Level

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Amy Waninger, founder and chief executive officer of Lead at Any Level.

Lead at Any Level is a group that works to improve employee engagement and retention for companies that promote within.

Recently, Waninger was named a Top 100 Human Resources global influencer. She shares with Mays what that means, what her team’s definition of success looks like, and how people can lead at any level.

“Lead at Any Level works primarily with companies that promote from within. We help those companies keep their employees and keep them engaged. What that means for our clients is lower turnover costs, greater innovation, and increased productivity,” Waninger said.

Waninger and her team also provide assessments, advisory services, and training programs to help leaders create cultures that employees want to stick with.

Enjoy the full interview above for more!