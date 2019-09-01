Community Link: NAACP Muncie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

The NAACP began in 1909 to advance justice. Joseph Anderson and George Foley stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk about the organization’s mission.

“The mission of NAACP is to ensure the political education, social and equality rights of all people,” explained Joseph Anderson, NAACP Muncie branch president. “And to eliminate based discrimination.”

Anderson said reform is one of the initiatives of the Muncie branch.

“Taking a look at the hate crime bill, voter registration,” said Anderson. “Trying to have a positive relationship with our local government especially with law enforcement.”

Anderson and Foley explained the Muncie chapter has also been revitalized.

“It’s been revitalized through community collaboration and support from other folks,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of partnerships with a lot of individuals in our community.”

Foley explained the branch will be hosting a Freedom Fund dinner aimed at growing not just the Muncie branch, but branches across the state.

“Our Freedom Fund banquet is a fundraiser for every chapter throughout the state and the nation,” said Foley. “It helps recruit our youth and it also helps recruit people to join our chapter whether it’s in your city or in your state.”

