CW Crossover ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ set to begin

(WISH) — Specials guests, two actors as Superman, and more are ahead as the annual CW Crossover begins Sunday.

Three of the five episodes of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will air this week, with the first at 8 p.m. Sunday. The final two episodes will air in January.

Also, at 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, director Kevin Smith will host an after-show called “Crisis Aftermath.”

The CW Crossover this year includes characters from five shows: “Aarow,” “Batwoman,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash” and “Supergirl.”

Here are some spoilers from the shows:

Jon Cryer will appear as Lex Luthor and John Wesley Shipp as Flash from Earth 90.

The shows will have 2 different Supermans: Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Superman in the “Arrowverse,” and Brandon Routh, who normally plays Ray Palmer/Atom in the “Arrowverse” but also played Superman in the movie “Superman Returns.” Routh will be a Superman from another earth.

Tom Welling will reprise his role as Clark Kent from “Smallville.”

Kevin Conroy, who was Bruce Wayne in the animated “Batman” series) and Burt Ward, who was Robin from the 1960s “Batman” show, will have cameos.

Actor Wil Wheaton will also appear in the Crossover.

