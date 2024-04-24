Countdown to ‘100 Days to Indy’ returns!

Pato O'Ward, of Mexico, leads a pack as they head into the first turn during the final practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Get ready for the adrenaline-fueled excitement as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES kicks off its 2024 season with a bang on the streets of St. Pete.

The competition is heating up as drivers gear up to battle it out for the top spots on the podium.

With reigning Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden returning with his signature drive to win, the stakes couldn’t be higher as he aims to kick off the season with a triumphant victory before focusing his sights on the prestigious “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Meanwhile, last year’s Indy 500 runner-up, Marcus Ericsson, starts afresh with Andretti Autosport, eager for a shot at redemption in May and hoping for a strong start to the season.

Directed by Patrick Dimon, don’t miss the heart-pounding action and drama unfolding in the series premiere.

Original airdate: 4/26/2024.