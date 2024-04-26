Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra to take over Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Joining forces with dozens of performing arts partners, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra invites the community to partake in an exhilarating inaugural event at Monument Circle on Saturday.

The Symphony on the Circle event, designed to celebrate the profound connections fostered through a shared passion for music and performance, will be a collaborative effort between the orchestra and Downtown Indy Inc.

James Vaughen, a trumpet player who is an active principal for the orchestra, said that the event will be “a lot of food trucks and other programs that will be going on on the Circle itself, and it will be a really fun food and music-filled day.”

Events are scheduled to commence at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“We’re having our live performance in Historic Hilbert Circle Theatre that will be livestreamed on the Circle itself. So hopefully, the weather will be good and people can bring chairs and picnic and eat outside and enjoy seeing,” Vaughen said.

The excitement will continue indoors at Hilbert Circle Theatre. At noon, people can enjoy a special Teddy Bear Concert. An instrument petting zoo and a performance by The Sassy Violist will follow at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a livestream will showcase an orchestra performance of the classical series “The Sea: Elgar, Mendelssohn & Debussy.” Led by Music Director Jun Märkl, the performance will be broadcasted on a large screen outside.

“Our music director June Merkel will be joining us and we are very excited to be playing works by Elgar, Mendelssohn and Debussy,” Vaughen said.

Vaughen says the collaboration between the orchestra and its partners will be a momentous celebration of music, community, and artistic expression for all ages.