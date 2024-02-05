Getting close now! 100 Days to Indy’ returning to WISH-TV and the CW Network

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CW Network announced Feb. 5 the motorsports documentary series “100 Days To Indy” will return for a second season this spring.

The six-part unscripted series from Penske Entertainment takes viewers behind the scenes and onto the track with NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers as they prepare to compete for racing’s greatest prize: the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 26 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We are thrilled to bring another season of ‘100 Days To Indy’ to The CW and continue to grow our portfolio of quality sports programming,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW Network. “Last season gave fans an unprecedented look into the lives and preparation of these incredible drivers, which made it even more exciting when one of the series’ stars, Josef Newgarden, crossed the finish line first to become last year’s Indy 500 winner. We look forward to another season of intense competition between these talented drivers and plenty of high-speed racing action.”

This season, reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden returns to defend his epic Race Day triumph, with an abundance of generational talent hot on his heels. This includes rising star Pato O’Ward, whose dynamic and energetic personality continues to earn him a legion of enthusiastic supporters across the globe. Former Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, who placed second after a dramatic last-lap pass by Newgarden in 2023, and two-time and reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou, who led for 36 laps in last year’s “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” also return with unfinished business to settle. The 2024 edition of the famed competition will also see one of racing’s greatest champions, Kyle Larson, make a special bid for motorsports glory in his first attempt at the Indy 500.

“Nothing matches the show-stopping, high-octane intensity of the Indy 500,” Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles said. “The CW will once again give viewers a front row seat as the charismatic stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES chase racing glory. It should be a thrilling ride and an extremely compelling watch for viewers around the country.”

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off Sunday, March 10 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, before arriving in the Southern California desert for the series’ brand-new $1 Million Challenge on Sunday, March 24 at the scenic The Thermal Club. “100 Days to Indy” will chronicle every step of the journey to the Indy 500, totaling six NTT INDYCAR SERIES races and the entire epic Month of May at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“100 Days To Indy” is produced by Penske Entertainment. Emmy Award-winning Patrick Dimon and Adam Marinelli serve as co-executive producers. The CW Network, LLC is one of America’s major broadcast networks and reaches 100% of US television households. The CW delivers 15 hours of primetime entertainment programming per week in addition to over 300 hours of sports per year as the broadcast home to LIV Golf, ACC football and basketball games, “Inside the NFL,” WWE NXT beginning in 2024 and NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming, live streaming of LIV Golf tournaments and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group with 42 CW and CW Plus affiliates, covering 39% of the population. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.