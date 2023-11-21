Search
Colts, Kids’ Voice raise money for foster kids

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday night helped an advocate group raise money for foster kids in Indiana.

It’s part of a partnership between the team and the group called Kids’ Voice of Indiana.

The event was at the Colts complex on West 56th Street, and several players were in attendance.

Organizers say one of the players each year has been selected as a special advisory board member. This year’s choice was tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

News 8 reporter Angela Moryan was an emcee at the event.

