Indy with Kids: Some not-very-traditional back-to-school supplies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many students are back in the classroom for the new school year.

Katy Mann of Indy with Kids visited Sunday’s “Daybreak” with some not-very-traditional back-to-school supplies.

Some of the toys she brought are designed to make learning fun: Playmobil School Bus, the TAPES board board from Hog Wild, Dino-Dig VR from Abacus, Hape All-in-One Wooden Kid’s Art Easel, Dissect It Simulated Synthetic Lab Dissection Stem Toy, and Squaregles Magnetic STEAM Toys.