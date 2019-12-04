Tweet for Toys collects thousands of toys for Indiana children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s annual Tweet For Toys took place Wednesday. Two groups traveled around to businesses in Indianapolis to pick up toys they had collected.

The toys are given to the Indy Public Safety Foundation and then handed out to children in need. Employees of Two Men and a Truck joined the crews to help pack up and unload the toys.

Lt. Governor’s Family of Business

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, as well as employees in her office, participated in Tweet For Toys for the second year.

Allison Payment Systems

Allison Payment Systems has participated in Tweet For Toys for years. The office starts collecting toys in July and always has dozens of toys to donate each year.

Santa was also there to spread a little holiday cheer!

Acorn Distributors

Acorn Distributors has collected toys for Tweet For Toys for several years. They say it all started years ago when they decided instead of doing an office gift exchange, they would collect toys to donate to kids in the community.

Choice Dental Centre of Greenwood

This is the third year Choice Dental Centre of Greenwood has participated in Tweet For Toys. Some of their patients helped by donating toys.

Southport 6th Grade Academy

Dozens of students at Southport 6th Grade Academyeither donated a toy or donated money to buy a toy. Their Tweet For Toys stop was a lot of fun.

All the students involved gathered in the gym and were really excited for Phil, Annessa and the rest of the group to be there to collect the toys they were donating.

Golden Gardens Adult Day Care Center

This was Golden Gardens Adult Day Care Center’s first year participating in Tweet For Toys. They say they used to choose one family to help each holiday season.

This year they decided they wanted to expand that and help more children so they signed up for Tweet For Toys.

Indiana State Patrol

This was the first year Indiana State Patrol participated in Tweet For Toys. They collected toys among the office to donate to kids this year.

Norris Choplin Schroeder

Norris Choplin Schroeder were a sponsor of this year’s Tweet For Toys. They’ve been involved for several years and always have a lot of toys to donate.

IU Interprofessional Practice and Education Center

This was IU Interprofessional Practice and Education Center’s first year participating in Tweet For Toys. They collected toys as part of an office competition and will continue to collect more over the next few weeks.

Australian Gold

This was Australian Gold’s first time collecting toys for Tweet For Toys. They said they wanted to support it because they like that it supports law enforcement in our community, since the toys go to the Indy Public Safety Foundation.

Ed Martin Acura

Ed Martin Acura has supported WISH-TV for 10 years with Tweet For Toys. They were a sponsor once again this year. They’ll continue collecting toys for the next couple weeks.

Neptune Society

This was Neptune Society’s first year they helped with Tweet For Toys. They said they made an afternoon of it with employees and went shopping for toys to donate.

Jimmy’s Nail Spa

Jimmy’s Nail Spa has supported WISH-TV’s Tweet For Toys for many years. They say they love to collect the toys and know that it will put a smile on a child’s face.

London Witte Group CPAs and Advisors

London Witte Group CPAs and Advisors has participated in Tweet For Toys for several years and always collect dozens of toys.

Indy Public Safety Foundation

Collected toys will be given out by the Indy Public Safety Foundation.