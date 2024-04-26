Suspect connected to deputy death arrested on unrelated OWI charges

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old driver police believe could be responsible for the crash that led to Hendricks County Deputy Fred Fislar’s death was arrested Thursday on unrelated charges.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, Juan Gomez was arrested Thursday night on operating while intoxicated charges filed in March.

Gomez was leaving Eskenazi Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for burns, when Marion County authorities took him into custody and transported him to Hendricks County.

Plainfield police told News 8 that although he has not been charged, Gomez is the “primary suspect” in their investigation of the April 15 crash.

According to court documents, around 11:50 p.m. on April 15, Fislar was sent to the 2600 block of South State Road 267 in Plainfield on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

A 2009 silver Honda Accord had crashed into a utility pole and left a power line down. Fislar had made an attempt to rescue the driver, Gomez, but was electrocuted. Fislar later died in the hospital.

Gomez was also taken to the hospital in serious condition. Investigators said he smelled of alcohol.

Gomez is from Guatemala, and is in the U.S. illegally, according to court docs. He is being held at the Hendricks County Jail without bond.