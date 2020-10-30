‘Gr8 Comeback’: Goodfellas Pizzeria thanks customers for support during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you want New York style pizza while supporting a downtown restaurant, Goodfellas Pizzeria wants your business.

“We got hot slices,” General Manager, Jack Stobbs said. “Gigantic hot slices.”

The Goodfellas motto, “Size does matter,” has built a reputation on Massachusetts Avenue along with mixing a variety of vegetables and meats on their slices. Stobbs is also proud of the cocktail menu with a selection of 400 bourbons. He’s also big on the people who serve them.

“Great cocktail menu [and] really personable cocktailers,” he said. “Come in here and see them. They’ll treat you right.”

Stobbs says they are still going strong despite the pandemic, thanks to support from the restaurant’s loyal downtown customers.

Trending Headlines

“It’s been hard for everybody, everybody all across the country, but carry-outs really held strong for us,” he said. “We’ve had some customers come in every day and get their pizzas and those smiling faces is really what gets me through. Seeing those people every day support us it means the world.”