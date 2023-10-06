Search
‘Great Day TV:’ 32nd Heartland Film Festival begins

Great Day TV:’ 32nd Heartland Film Festival begins

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

Movie lovers near and far coming together as one of the city’s premier festivals begins this week.

The Heartland International Film Festival is back with Movie Magic. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Jessica Chapman, marketing director of Heartland International Film Festival, to speak more about the 11-day event.

“We have 120 mesmerizing movies to check out,” Chapman said. “We have sci-fi, horror, romance, documentaries, and we have local filmmakers as well as world premieres.”

