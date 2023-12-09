Search
‘Great Day TV:’ Memories of the L.S. Ayres Tearoom

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” reflects on memories of the L.S. Ayres Tearoom, a perfect reflection for the holidays.

Terri Stacy remembers this downtown Indy staple for over 80 years, which was recreated at the Indiana State Museum for the holidays.

