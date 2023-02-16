Great Day TV

‘Great Day TV’: A Plea for Healing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by international opera star Angela Brown (and her puppy, Jazz) to talk about “A Plea for Healing.”

It’s a community-wide prayer service set for March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Indianapolis.

“It’s a prayer service or a plea for healing that will encompass interfaith leaders, civic leaders, arts leaders, and we all come together. It truly doesn’t matter what you believe in,” Brown said. “This is just an opportunity for us all just to come together and just give our neighbor a big old squeeze and appreciate the life that we have and to let others know that we care.”

