‘Great Day TV’: Visit Indiana on Chain O’ Lakes State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Amy Howell, the director of tourism, marketing and communications at Visit Indiana.

Howell talked about the Chain O’ Lakes Indiana State Park, which has nine connected lakes. The northeast Indiana park hosts 23 miles of hiking trails, as well as picnic shelters, cabins, and a beach.

“It sits in Noble County, outside of Albion, so you can go to downtown Albion and they have a great brewery, they have a great tenderloin sandwich,” Howell said. “But I always say, go to the state park.”

For those wanting to learn more about Chain O’ Lakes, you can find more information on the Department of Natural Resources website. Watch the video above for more!