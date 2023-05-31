Search
Kid-ing with Kayla: Going to the med check

by: Divine Triplett
Kayla, the self-proclaimed supermom, is on a mission to tackle a notorious phenomenon—mothers neglecting their own well-being.

In a world where superhero moms often prioritize everyone else’s needs above their own, Kayla has taken up the cape to bring about a revolution.

Armed with a stethoscope and a firm belief in the power of self-care, she encourages all moms to put themselves first for a change.

From overdue check-ups to long-awaited doctor appointments, Kayla urges mothers to step out from behind the scenes and shine a spotlight on their own health.

With her infectious enthusiasm and unwavering determination, Kayla aims to transform the age-old narrative and show the world that superhero moms also need a little TLC.

To all the incredible moms out there, let’s join Kayla’s crusade and give ourselves the care and attention we so deserve!

