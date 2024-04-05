Kid-ing with Kayla: Viewing the total solar eclipse with young kids

Kid-ing with Kayla: Many parents are preparing to watch the total solar eclipse with their young children so I decided to share how I’m planning to get ready for this historic event with my son.

Moms and dads should expect kids to pick the most inopportune times for their children to have to go to the restroom. I joked that my son would likely pick the four minutes of the eclipse for his bathroom break. I’ll likely make sure he has gone to the restroom soon before the event on April 8.

Another concern parents may have on eclipse day is eye safety. Experts are warning that anyone who looks at the solar eclipse for even a moment is risking permanent eye damage. That’s why it’s so important for young kids to realize the danger and actually wear the eye protection. Since my son hates the way the typical paper solar eclipse glasses feel on his ears, I intend to make a mask for him with the glasses taped inside a decorated paper plate. I’m hoping to make it look like a Spiderman mask so he is more likely to wear it.

According to Bill Nye the Science Guy, families should enjoy this historic event together. Just prepare to answer some science questions your kids might have. I’m also bringing snacks, drinks and alternate entertainment in case my son doesn’t find this once in a lifetime experience amusing.

What are you doing to prepare to watch the eclipse? Weigh in on Facebook!