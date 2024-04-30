IPS educator named Teacher of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rising educator at Indianapolis Public Schools is receiving honor and recognition for her impact in the classroom.

Delany Schad, a fourth-grade teacher at Clarence Farrington School 61, has been named Indiana’s Teacher of the Year by Teachers of Tomorrow.

Schad said in a news release that given her prior investment in a bachelor’s degree, she sought a cost-effective route, which led her to the discovery of Teacher of Tomorrow, the nation’s leading alternative teacher certification program.

The program allowed her to pursue her passion for teaching without financial constraints.

“Winning the Indiana Teacher of the Year award from Teachers of Tomorrow is an immense honor for me,” said Schad in a release, who will receive $500 for classroom supplies and/or professional development. “As a teacher now, I find profound fulfillment in the classroom—a sentiment I once thought unimaginable. My own experiences of struggling to find joy in education have deeply informed my approach to teaching.”

Schad also stated in the release that a chance encounter with her former second-grade teacher sparked a revelation that led her to take action and pursue her dreams.

“Graduating in May 2021 from Indiana University-Indianapolis left me uncertain about my professional path, despite my academic achievements and adherence to the traditional college route,” Schad said. “However, a chance encounter with my second-grade teacher sparked a revelation. Her casual remark, envisioning me as a teacher, initially surprised me, considering my disdain for school during my youth.

Schad added, “Nonetheless, her words lingered, leading me to shadow a friend’s fourth-grade classroom for a week. The experience was transformative, igniting a sense of joy and fulfillment in me that I couldn’t ignore.”

Jona Atkins, Principal at School 61 says Schad’s journey into the world of education has been nothing short of amazing.

“Ms. Schad’s acknowledgment by Teachers for Tomorrow underscores the dedication to students and families exhibited daily by the staff at Clarence Farrington 61,” Principal Atkins said in a release. “Described as an outstanding educator, she consistently endeavors to impact her students’ lives through both academic instruction and emotional support.”

Schad is driven to create a supportive and engaging environment where her students feel valued, inspired, and empowered.

“By sharing my journey and understanding their apprehensions, I strive to alleviate any fears or negative perceptions they may harbor towards learning. My ultimate goal is to instill in them a love for learning and to transform the classroom into a place of joy and growth for each student.”