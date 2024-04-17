Elephant busts out of circus, goes on escapade through Montana city

Viola the circus elephant broke out of the Butte Civic Center on April 16, 2024, and went on a brief escapade through the city. (Provided Photo/CNN/Caleb Boelman, Seamus Swartz)

BUTTE, Mont. (WISH) — A rogue circus elephant named Viola got a brief taste of freedom on Tuesday.

Many photographs shared on social media show Viola roaming the streets of Butte, Montana, after escaping the circus.

The manager of the Butte Civic Center says the elephant broke out of the center after she was frightened by a vehicle.

Viola’s handlers said her adventure only lasted about half a block down the road before she was wrangled back into her trailer.

The elephant was not injured during her escapade.

This story was created using a script that aired on WISH-TV.