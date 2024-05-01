Restaurant’s Cinco de Mayo to feature beignets stuffed with mac and cheese

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s time to get ready to spice up Cinco de Mayo celebrations with the latest menu items from the Agave & Rye restaurant in downtown Indianapolis.

The Mexican restaurant at 336 S. Delaware St. has pulled out all the stops to make unforgettable festivities to celebrate Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Ben Neyman, manager at Agave & Rye, shared the original margarita on Tuesday’s “Life. Style. Live!” He also shared beignets stuffed with gooey mac and cheese. Together, that’s the perfect blend of savory and sweet to leave customers craving more.

As Cinco de Mayo approaches, Agave & Rye is gearing up for a busy time to make it an event to remember.

Curious about their street tacos? Neyman talks about those in the video.