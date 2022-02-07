Life.Style.Live!

Blind Team USA Paralympic sprinter Noah Malone shares story in memoir

Noah Malone is a sprinter for team USA Paralympic National Team and is a student at Indiana State University.

He joined us today to share the inspiring story of his life that he tells in his book, “Losing Vision, Not Dreams: Reflections on My Teenage Years.”

Malone has competed overseas in Switzerland, Peru, and Dubai, U.A.E. Noah specializes in the 100m and 200m dashes in addition to the 4x100m relay. At the age of 13, Noah developed Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON), a rare, incurable genetic disease that leads to central vision loss. Noah’s eye condition has left him with 20/400 vision in his left eye and 20/600 in his right eye. He is one of the only legally blind Division I track athletes in the nation.

In 2019, Noah became the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) 200m state champion, and he became a member of the 2019 Paralympics World Champion relay team for Team USA. That same year, he also was part of the Junior Paralympics World Championship team and the Paralympics Pan-Am team and medaled at both events. In his high school career, Noah was a 7X IHSSA state medalist (2017-2019). In 2015, Noah became a Junior Olympics All-American in the 13-14 age group 100m dash, and placed 6th at the USATF Junior Olympics. He repeated this accomplishment in 2018 in the 4×1, placing 4th in the 17-18 age group at the AAU Junior Olympics.

Off the track, Noah has been a keynote speaker at TEDx Indianapolis, and he has spoken at his local and county council meetings. At Hamilton Southeastern High School, he is the record holder for the 4×1 relay, 100m, and 200m events.

For more information visit, noahmalone1.com.