Brunch after dark: Gallery Pastry Shop unveils exciting fall items
Gallery Pastry is not just for brunch anymore!
Indy’s beloved pastry haven is now open for dinner, serving up a delectable array of dishes that will make your taste buds dance.
From the Salmon Dinner Entrée to the crave-worthy Sticky Wings & Waffles, there’s something for every palate.
And don’t miss their fall-inspired treats, like the Croissant Turnover with whipped cream cheese pumpkin mousse.
Whether you’re a brunch enthusiast or a dinner connoisseur, Gallery Pastry has you covered.
Check out their various locations and dinner hours for a delightful evening experience.