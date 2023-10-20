Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Brunch after dark: Gallery Pastry Shop unveils exciting fall items

Gallery Pastry Shop part 1

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Gallery Pastry is not just for brunch anymore!

Indy’s beloved pastry haven is now open for dinner, serving up a delectable array of dishes that will make your taste buds dance.

From the Salmon Dinner Entrée to the crave-worthy Sticky Wings & Waffles, there’s something for every palate.

And don’t miss their fall-inspired treats, like the Croissant Turnover with whipped cream cheese pumpkin mousse.

Whether you’re a brunch enthusiast or a dinner connoisseur, Gallery Pastry has you covered.

Check out their various locations and dinner hours for a delightful evening experience.

Gallery Pastry Shop part 2

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Kid-ing with Kayla: Don’t “dish”...
Kid-ing with Kayla /
Patty’s Picks: ‘Killers of the...
Life.Style.Live! /
Chick-fil-A launches first cookbook
Life.Style.Live! /
Vegas hit comedy act coming...
Life.Style.Live! /
Empowerment through professional growth: ‘Seat...
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Penn and Teller’ Host Brooke...
Life.Style.Live! /
Experience the magic of Gershwin...
Life.Style.Live! /
Pavel’s World: Bashiri Asad Unveils...
Life.Style.Live! /