Brunch after dark: Gallery Pastry Shop unveils exciting fall items

Gallery Pastry is not just for brunch anymore!

Indy’s beloved pastry haven is now open for dinner, serving up a delectable array of dishes that will make your taste buds dance.

From the Salmon Dinner Entrée to the crave-worthy Sticky Wings & Waffles, there’s something for every palate.

And don’t miss their fall-inspired treats, like the Croissant Turnover with whipped cream cheese pumpkin mousse.

Whether you’re a brunch enthusiast or a dinner connoisseur, Gallery Pastry has you covered.

Check out their various locations and dinner hours for a delightful evening experience.