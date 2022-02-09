Life.Style.Live!

Celebrating National Pizza Day with Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Today is National Pizza Day, and what’s a better way to celebrate the day than with pizza from the legendary Chicago-style Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

A fan favorite is the Deep Dish Malnati Chicago Classic made with Lou’s lean sausage, some extra mozzarella cheese, and vine-ripened tomato sauce on Buttercrust.

Another favorite is the Deep Dish “Lou” made with spinach mix, mushrooms, sliced roma tomatoes covered with a blend of mozzarella, romano and cheddar cheese on garlic Buttercrust. It’s the best vegetarian pizza and so good that they gave it Lou’s name.

In addition to the original Chicago-style deep dish, Lou’s menu includes delicious thin crust, “crustless,” gluten-free and heart-shaped options.

“Crustless” pizza is perfect for those on a gluten-free or low-carb diet, the “Crustless” pizza is made with Lou’s lean sausage as the base, and then topped with mozzarella cheese and vine-ripened tomato sauce.

Gluten-Free is a delicious alternative to the famous Buttercrust, but without the gluten and handmade from scratch with the same signature care and topped with the same high-quality ingredients.





Heart-shaped pizzas are the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day (or Super Bowl)

Half-baked and frozen pizzas are available for guests to take home at their convenience and cook in the oven or on the grill.

Lou Malnati’s also ships their famous frozen pizzas nationwide and you can order online through TastesofChicago.com.

Fun Statistic: Americans share a love for pizza unlike any other. According to reports, around 350 slices of pizza are eaten in the U.S. every second, putting the number at 21,000 slices per minute {source here}

Lou Malnati’s is considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, but they also have three central Indiana locations.

This includes Broad Ripple, Carmel and the W. 86th St. locations.

The Broad Ripple location is their first full-service restaurant and bar in Indy with dine-in, carryout and delivery service. It includes a dining room, full-service bar and outdoor patio with generous seating. It also features a separate entry for carryout with ample parking. The restaurant also offers easy curbside pick-up, no-contact delivery, and drop-off catering services for hungry fans in the Broad Ripple area.

Lou Malnati’s was started back in 1971 by Lou Malnati. The family-owned company is famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe.

The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations.

Lou Malnati’s menu is highlighted by the legendary deep-dish pizza. It also offers thin crust pizza along with delicious appetizers, salads, pastas and desserts.

Malnati company has several local ties to Indiana, including Indiana University graduate, Marc Malnati (owner).

