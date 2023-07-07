Search
Cody Adams unleashes inner child at Rascal’s Fun Zone

by: Divine Triplett
Rascal’s Fun Zone is now open for bookings for groups and events throughout the summer and fall in Central Indiana. Whether you’re planning a gathering for ten people or a large event for up to 1,000 attendees, Rascal’s Fun Zone offers a perfect venue for endless fun and excitement.

With a wide range of activities, including a 75+ game arcade with a redemption counter, delicious food options like pizza and ice cream, and ample space for entertainment, Rascal’s Fun Zone guarantees a memorable experience for everyone. No matter your budget, our team can customize a package to suit your needs, ensuring a fantastic time for all. Don’t miss out—contact us today to secure your spot!

For more information and to make bookings, visit our website at [https://lnkd.in/gYjQyhWv]. Rascal’s Fun Zone is the ultimate destination for group outings, whether it’s a corporate event, church group gathering, day camp excursion, or sports team celebration. This is the perfect place to bring your friends, family, or colleagues and enjoy a day filled with games, laughter, and delicious food. Rascal’s Fun Zone is your go-to destination for group entertainment in Central Indiana. Be sure to check them out for an unforgettable experience!

