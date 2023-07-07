Cody Adams unleashes inner child at Rascal’s Fun Zone

Rascal’s Fun Zone is now open for bookings for groups and events throughout the summer and fall in Central Indiana. Whether you’re planning a gathering for ten people or a large event for up to 1,000 attendees, Rascal’s Fun Zone offers a perfect venue for endless fun and excitement.

With a wide range of activities, including a 75+ game arcade with a redemption counter, delicious food options like pizza and ice cream, and ample space for entertainment, Rascal’s Fun Zone guarantees a memorable experience for everyone. No matter your budget, our team can customize a package to suit your needs, ensuring a fantastic time for all. Don’t miss out—contact us today to secure your spot!

For more information and to make bookings, visit our website at [https://lnkd.in/gYjQyhWv]. Rascal’s Fun Zone is the ultimate destination for group outings, whether it’s a corporate event, church group gathering, day camp excursion, or sports team celebration. This is the perfect place to bring your friends, family, or colleagues and enjoy a day filled with games, laughter, and delicious food. Rascal’s Fun Zone is your go-to destination for group entertainment in Central Indiana. Be sure to check them out for an unforgettable experience!