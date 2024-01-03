Easy & tasty recipes for the New Year with Chef Charles

Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles: Ease into the New Year

Chef Charles joined us this morning with the theme “Ease Into The New Year.”

He introduced his all-new Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.

In the first segment, he made Sautéed Beef Tacos, with colorful peppers and a drizzle of Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.

The second segment features a Sheet Pan Meal, showcasing chicken apple sausage, smashed potatoes, and roasted cauliflower.

Chef Charles’s expertise shines through as he effortlessly combines simplicity, convenience, and good food, inviting viewers to enjoy the coming year with the joy of delightful, easy-to-create dishes.