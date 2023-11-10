Farm 2 Fork BBQ shows how to make the perfect brisket

Joining us today is the owner of Farm 2 Fork BBQ Bistro, Brian Pearcy!

He showcased the juiciest brisket we’ve ever seen in the first segment. Our hosts Amber and Kayla learned how to properly slice brisket and season it just enough for that perfect flavor!

In the second segment, our hosts learned how to create the “burnt ends” on the brisket that everyone loves!

Want to see how it’s all done? Tune into the full cooking segment above!