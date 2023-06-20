Finding Faith: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits Indy

On today’s “Finding Faith” we welcome Shalin Desai, the International Director of the Art of Living Foundation, who discussed a special evening of wisdom and meditation coming up this month. During this enlightening session, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and tools to live a lighter, more fulfilling, joyful, and connected life. Shalin will delve into the profound impact of breathwork and meditation, showcasing how these practices can aid in making the right decisions and managing stress in a healthy way.

The Art of Living, founded by Gurudev in 1981, is a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organization that has touched the lives of millions worldwide. Shalin will provide a glimpse into the organization’s mission, which focuses on bolstering mental health, relieving stress, and building resilience through evidence-based techniques and training. Attendees will learn about the power of breathwork and meditation in finding peace and resilience amidst life’s challenges, as well as how these practices can inspire personal growth and positive social change. With over one million volunteers engaged in service projects across 180 countries, the Art of Living has become a global force for transformation and compassion.

The significance of having this event in Indianapolis with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar after 15 years will be highlighted. Gurudev, a global humanitarian and the founder of Art of Living, has dedicated his life to empowering individuals to find inner peace and unlock their full potential. Shalin will shed light on the rare opportunity that Indianapolis residents have to experience Gurudev’s wisdom firsthand and the transformative impact it can have on their lives.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of this event with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on June 25. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Indianapolis. Discover the profound wisdom and practical tools that can empower you to live a more fulfilling and connected life. Embrace the transformative power of breathwork and meditation, as guided by the Art of Living Foundation. Join the movement and be inspired to make a positive difference in your own life and the world around you.