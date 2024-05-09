Comedian David Koechner comes to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Comedian David Koechner, known for roles in “Anchorman” and the “Office”, is doing several shows at Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis.

He stopped by the Life. Style. Live! studios to talk with Cody Adams about his show and his on camera and on stage.

Koechner, is an alumnus of Chicago’s Second City Theater.

He got his first break as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and since has become an instantly recognizable face appearing in more than 120 films and television shows.

He is best known for his roles as Todd Packer on “The Office” and Champ Kind from “Anchorman” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.” Koechner recently received rave reviews for his role in the dark and twisted, film festival award-winning thriller “Cheap Thrills.”

Additional notable film credits include “Waiting,” “Out Cold,” “Talladega Nights,” “Get Smart,” “Extract,” “Thank You for Smoking,” and “A Haunted House.” When not filming, Koechner performs live stand-up comedy across the country and creates original content videos for his YouTube channel, “Full On Koechner.”

He also co-hosts Big Slick Celebrity Weekend – an annual charity event benefitting Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City – with fellow KC natives, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet.

Koechner will do three nights of shows at Helium, and he will do an “Office” trivia show as well.

He is originally from Missouri.

If you’re interested in any of the shows you can get tickets here!

Koechner has five children, he currently resides in Los Angeles, Calif.