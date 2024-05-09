S.L.E.D.-Saving Lives Every Day

The S.L.E.D. – We Don’t Walk Alone – Mental Health & Wellness Walk and Fundraiser is set for Saturday, May 11. at Lawrence Central High School’s Football Stadium in Indianapolis.

Running from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event aims to raise awareness about mental health and wellness.

Participants can join by paying $20 to walk one lap or more, highlighting the importance of mental health and celebrating recovery.

Children aged 12 and under can enter for free.

For those unable to attend but still want to support the cause, donations can be made through the website at http://www.wesled4u.org.

The S.L.E.D. family appreciates all the support and contributions.

About S.L.E.D

SLED Corporation is a local nonprofit committed to supporting underserved communities, marginalized individuals, and those who have been previously incarcerated.

Its goal is to ensure that everyone has access to a quality life by identifying a vision, defining a mission, and implementing a strategy.

It’s crucial to shed light on and raise awareness about mental health issues.

Due to misconceptions and stigma, many people suffer silently without seeking help.

Mental Health Awareness aims to improve understanding and increase access to healthcare for those in need.

By organizing events like S.L.E.D., we hope to encourage open conversations, reduce stigma, and provide support for individuals facing mental health challenges.