Finding Faith: Sewa International focuses on serving humanity

Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based, nonprofit service organization committed to humanitarian efforts.

Established in 2003, Sewa International is part of a global movement that originated in India in 1989 and now operates in twenty countries. The organization’s fundamental principle is to serve humanity without discrimination based on race, color, religion, gender, or nationality.

Sewa’s primary focus lies in disaster relief and rehabilitation, providing crucial aid during times of crisis. Additionally, Sewa International runs various development programs aimed at family services, child, tribal, and refugee welfare, women’s empowerment, healthcare, and education. Notably, the organization also engages in development projects across countries such as Colombia, Guyana, India, Kenya, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.