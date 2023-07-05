Finding Faith with Ezra Speaking and Renee Meyer

Renee Meyer’s life took a dramatic turn when she survived a life-threatening incident while flying her Pitts aircraft. Experiencing a severe flutter that caused the top wing of her biplane to break, Meyer found herself facing a situation that had only resulted in survival three out of four times in history. Miraculously, she emerged as the sole survivor. This near-death experience served as a catalyst for Meyer’s spiritual journey. Introduced to individuals who played a significant role in leading her to the Lord, she embraced her newfound faith, recognizing that her survival provided her with a second chance at life and the opportunity for eternal salvation.

Meyer’s remarkable story serves as a testament to the transformative power of faith and the profound impact life-altering experiences can have on one’s spiritual path. She firmly believes that if she had not survived the aviation accident, she would not have had the chance to experience heaven. Meyer’s encounter with mortality prompted her to reflect on her life’s purpose and ultimately led her to embrace a newfound sense of faith and spirituality. Her story serves as an inspiration to others, reminding them of the importance of finding faith in the face of adversity and cherishing the second chances life grants us.