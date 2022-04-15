Life.Style.Live!

Firefighter Tim’s Easter brunch recipes

Firefighter Tim joined us Friday with a couple of delicious brunch recipes that will make perfect Easter Sunday dishes!

Easter Bunny Pull Apart Bread

Ingredients:

2 containers of premade breakfast biscuit dough

6 scrambled eggs

½ cup chopped bacon

1 tablespoon melted butter

½ cup shredded cheddar and Colby jack cheese

2 tablespoons diced chives

Everything bagel seasoning

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Split the premade dough rolls into 1 inch balls.

Put them in large bowl.

Pour melted butter on the dough balls.

Add and mix in all other ingredients, keeping the dough balls intact.

Place doughballs and mixture in greased Bundt cake pan.

Bake in oven at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.

Serve flipped over with your favorite dipping sauce.







Easter Dutch Cake

Ingredients:

½ cup of flour

½ cup of milk

2 eggs

4 tablespoons butter

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon apple pie flavoring

1 teaspoon nutmeg

Small glug of honey

Small glug of maple syrup

Dusting of powdered sugar

Your choice of topping: fruit, Nutella, etc.

Directions:

Take flour, milk, eggs, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, pinch of salt, apple pie flavoring, honey and maple syrup and 1 tablespoon of butter and add to food processor.

Mix all ingredients in food processor until smooth. Place empty cast iron skillet into heated oven at 425 degrees for 5 minutes. Remove cast iron from oven. Add 3 tablespoons butter to hot pan to melt.

Pour contents into cast iron skillet over melted butter.

Place skillet back into oven to bake at 425 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Dust it with powdered sugar and top with your favorite fruit or other topping.