Gluten-free baked chicken tenders, roasted carrots with Sprouts Cooking School

These recipes for gluten-free baked chicken tenders and roasted carrots are simple to make and easy to love!

Stephanie Drewry of Sprouts Cooking School joined us today to share how to make them.

She says it’s good to have foods that kids are familiar with and learning to like in different forms and that when you make foods from scratch you can control ingredients which is important for kids with food allergies.

Sprouts Cooking School hosts cooking classes for kids, and they’re mostly sold out for January but have openings in February.

Some of their fun upcoming themes include Valentine’s cooking with your child and Mardi Gras.

For more information visit, sproutscookingschool.com.