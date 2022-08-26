Life.Style.Live!

Hagerstown to celebrate Little League World Series team with parade Saturday

Now that the Hagerstown Little League team has returned home after their World Series run, the city is planning to honor them this weekend!

The team competed representing Great Lakes Regional which consists of Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky, and they’re ranked top 12 out of 7400 teams worldwide.

This has been quite an accomplishment for a small town of less than 1800!

Chris LaMar, Hagerstown Town Manager, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share how people can celebrate the team this weekend.

On Saturday, August 27 at 2 p.m. there will be a parade for them beginning at Hagerstown Elementary School, traveling west down Main Street through downtown and concluding at Hagerstown Park located on west side of town with a meet and greet/autograph session with the players.

