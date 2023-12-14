Health and wellness holiday gifts

1. StimuNail – Nail Wellness Device for Growing & Strengthening Nails

$68 $34 (SALE) stimunail.com OR amazon.com StimuNail promotes stronger nails and will help your nails grow faster – even with gel or acrylics on! A cosmetic biochemist created this ingredient-free solution to strengthen nails. Insert your hand into the device and it automatically turns on for three minutes. Switch hands, then you’re done. Repeat this 4 times per week for 12 weeks to see maximum results. StimuNail gently warms the nail area to boost blood flow, supplying nutrients to growing cells. Red light is then directed to the cuticle area where new nail cells develop. Lastly, the vibrating massage invigorates the entire hand.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6U-W1B1hY4k

2. THINKWARE BLUE VENT MUMU – Smart AI-Powered Food Composter

$599.99 $499.99 (SALE) thinkwarestore.com

Give a more environmentally-friendly use to your food scraps instead of having them decompose and pollute landfills with the THINKWARE BLUE VENT MUMU. From waste to resource, this smart AI-Powered food composter takes all the guesswork out of composting, allowing you to turn kitchen scraps into nutrient-rich compost with ease from the comfort of your home. It comes equipped with a large 4L food drying bucket built of a MOF (metal-organic framework) material that also has a ceramic coating finish, which gives it excellent antibacterial and antifungal capabilities to ultimately ensure that there’s no contamination during its food composting process. For composting your food scraps, the device utilizes an advanced high-temperature sterilization process at 120°C for drying the food waste inside its bucket and also sterilizing 99.9% of pathogenic and harmful bacteria, which is then pulverized with a high-strength three-stage impeller that makes it capable of reducing food waste by up to 95%, all while featuring a whisper-quiet operation at just 20 dB. For its automated food composting process, the BLUE VENT MUMU features an AI system that allows it to automatically measure the amount of food waste inside its bucket to determine its food waste disposal based on a certain weight. It also comes equipped with a double safety lock integrated on its lid for its users’ safety, a 3-Stage Deodorization Eco filter made of activated carbon that captures various types of odors that occur during its food composting process, a filter vent that helps discharge accumulated moisture, and a built-in drain valve integrated for easily draining any water that’s collected from foods with excess moisture. There’s also an automated cleaning function for sterilizing the unit for future uses, which can be enabled by simply pouring water into its bucket and turning on its Cleaning Mode.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94jAgAKZIwE

3. pawTree Dog Supplements (Fish Oil / Probiotic / Food Toppers)

$17.99 – $37.99 pawtree.com OR amazon.com | $34.99 – $59.99 pawtree.com OR amazon.com | From $15.99 pawtree.com OR amazon.com

Help support your pet’s health with pawTree’s Dog Supplements. Their pawTree Wild Alaskan Salmon & Pollock Oil is a super nutritious fish oil packed with tons of benefits for their diet, which any dog will love its taste and smell! Not only can it help to relieve dry and itchy skin after just a few weeks of using it, leaving your pup’s fur feeling soothed and more comfortable, but it will also give your dog a luxurious, soft, and shiny coat. Then, to boost and better protect your dog’s immune system, there’s the pawTree Gastro Pro Plus. This powerful probiotic supplement promotes healthy digestion, healthier waste, and also helps to reduce tummy troubles like upset stomachs, diarrhea, bad gas, and constipation. 90% of your pup’s immune system is influenced by their gut, so by promoting a healthy gut, they can have a healthier, happier and more active lifestyle. To make mealtime more appealing and more delicious for your pup, try out any pawTree pawPairings Superfood Seasonings. Available in a wide variety of flavor blends such as Lamb, Bison, Chicken, and spicier mixes like Asian, Mexican, and Italian, amongst many more, these pet food seasonings are the perfect “pairing” for your pet’s food, whether that’s kibble or wet food. Simply sprinkle some on and watch your furry friends run straight to their food bowl.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tookdq9Y6Y

4. Pixsee Play & Pixsee Friend Bundle – Smart Baby Monitor & AI-Linked Soft Toy

$584 $429 (SALE) pixseecare.com

Allow your little ones to freely explore their feelings and creativity, find their individuality and self-confidence, and have great character-building experiences with the Pixsee Play and the Pixsee Friends. Designed for ages 0 to 6, this smart baby monitor and its AI-linked soft toy cleverly introduce your baby to their first AI interaction in a very gentle and natural way. The Pixsee Play is the next generation of AI-powered smart baby monitor, but with a twist. While it safeguards your baby and records their precious growth 24 hours a day, it also works together with the company’s Pixsee Friends in a playful and magical way. By simply showing the kit’s included AI-linked soft toy to the Pixsee Play’s camera, the baby monitor will play dedicated music. This essentially creates a stimulating and fun environment for your baby by keeping them engaged through uniquely curated songs, which encourages their cognitive development and also helps to build their character. From playing, sleeping, daydreaming, and even exploring together, the kit’s Pixsee Friend will soon be your baby’s most treasured first cuddly toy. Parents can choose between the Trunkee (an elephant plushie), the Bunee (a bunny plushie), the Monkee (a monkey plushie), or get them all together. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvLVN74hXeU

5. Kailo Flex – Flexible Natural Pain Relief Patch

$49 gokailo.com

For a reliable and easy-to-use pain-relief solution, check out the Kailo Flex. This flexible natural pain relief patch uses microtechnology to reduce pain anywhere on your body within minutes by connecting with your nervous system and soaking up broken electrical signals. This patch is made of a flexible and tear-resistant paper-like material composed of raw conducting elements like copper, while also utilizing a patented technology that’s being developed for use in high-tech applications like antennas, signal transmission, bio-identification, and energy storage. The effectiveness of this technology for pain management has been developed by Kailo in a pain patch designed to boost the natural signals of the body and help the brain communicate with disrupted areas more effectively. It’s soft on the skin, uses no drugs, and is clinically proven to work. Each Kalio Flex Pain Patch comes with one reusable Flex Patch and five included adhesives. The Flex can last you up to one month with proper care, and you can wear more than one at a time, 24 hours a day. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ul7M0SGVfc

6. Bark Phone for Kids – Fully Customizable Samsung Galaxy A14 with Bark’s Parental Controls

Plans start at $29/month bark.us

The Bark Phone is the SAFEST AND MOST TRUSTED smartphone for kids, designed with parents in mind. TIME recently named it to their best inventions list and PC Mag gave it the Editors’ Choice Award for Best Kids’ Smartphone. It consists of a fully customizable Samsung Galaxy A14 Android-based smartphone powered by Bark’s advanced content monitoring software, which already helps to protect close to 7 million children from digital dangers such as cyberbullying, self-harm, online predation, and more. It features a 6.6” Flat Full HD+ PLS LCD display (2408 x 1080), a high-resolution 50MP triple-lens front camera, a 13MP Selfie Camera, an Octa-core Exynos 1330 SM-A146B chipset that offers fast processing speeds, 64B of Storage and 4GB RAM, comes running on Android 13, and boasts Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and 5G. Hardwired into the device, there are also tons of exclusive parental control functions, allowing it to automatically monitor texts, over 30 different Apps, social media platforms, and web searches. It can also remove App downloads, instantly delete nude pictures BEFORE they ever arrive on your child’s phone, and allow parents to set screen time limits, manage calls, and remotely lock the phone, all while also integrating real-time GPS location tracking. Parents also receive alerts for dangers or any concerning behaviors on a separate dashboard via the Bark App, where parents are offered all those parental controls. The Bark Phone utilizes Bark’s own network, and all plans include unlimited talk and text. Launching in late December, the Bark Phone is arriving just in time for the holidays, making it a wonderful smartphone to gift your children this Christmas.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qAg9FLm0WFo