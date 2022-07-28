Life.Style.Live!

HGTV’s Cristy Lee to visit Riley Hospital for Children as she raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

by: Meghan Stratton
Cristy Lee (All Girls Garage on MotorTrend TV and MotorTrend+), who just premiered her new HGTV home renovation series entitled, Steal This House, will be in Indianapolis today, as she has teamed up with NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell, Stanley Black & Decker’s CRAFTSMAN Brand and The Ace Hardware Foundation to raise funds and awareness for the Patients of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Cristy and Christopher will spend time with patients at Riley Children’s Hospital and present The Ace Hardware Foundation a $100,000 check from CRAFTSMAN in support of the Racing for a Miracle program 

In addition, Four children from Riley Children’s Health in downtown Indianapolis will serve as honorary junior crew members during Sunday’s race (7/31) and be featured in a special edition “8-Bit Pixel Art Gaming” paint theme displayed on Bell’s No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD. 

To learn more about Steal This House, click here. The show airs on Saturdays on HGTV at 9 p.m.

