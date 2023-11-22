Holiday Entertaining with Sherri French

With the holidays around the corner Sherri French came prepared with some great tips on how to become a good holiday entertainer.

Sherri first let us know a hassle free entertaining tip. Wholly Guacamole is an easy and delicious guacamole spread to have at your next hosting. The guacamole is a ready made spread with hand scooped hass avocados, and no added preservatives. This is the perfect addition to any holiday spread, perfect appetizer for chips or veggies, or the perfect topper for tacos, toast and much more. It is also gluten free, kosher, and big 8 allergen free. All of these factors is what makes Wholly Guacamole America’s number one refrigerated guacamole.

Sherri also shared with us a dairy free and plant based food brand that should be an essential for the upcoming holidays. Country Crock Plant offers a variety of products that are 100% dairy free and 100% delicious. Country Crock Plant offers a variety of plant butters and creams. These products are made with plant based ingredients, they can be used for cooking and baking like regular butter and cream. Use these products to make Dairy Free Apple Galette, Cranberry Orange Rolls, or a batch of homemade whipped cream! You can find Country Crock Plant products at Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Safeway or Target.

The perfect appetizer this season are Mary’s Gone Crackers. These certified organic crackers are gluten free, Kosher free, and non-GMO free. Make sure to add them to your charcuterie boards!

Aside from having your home smell like delicious food, Sherri also helped us with decoration tips. The JoJo Fletcher collection by Design Styles is one of her favorites. They have Nutcracker decorations, ornaments, rope baskets, tree collars, and much more in time for the holiday season. This collection is available at T.J Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods. Check out Sherri’s design styles here.

Our final tip from Sherri is to have a good hostess gift. Scent Theory is the perfect product for that! Scent Theory offers foaming soaps, body creams, fragrances, and much more. This is a luxurious yet affordable brand that dresses up your bathroom counter. Scent Theory can be found at Walmart or on Walmart.com!

Sherri French came in just in time to get us all prepared for the holidays!