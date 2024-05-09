Tangram partners with Indy Art Center

We have two special guests joining us today to discuss the launch of Equal Grounds Café, an inclusive employment cafe by Tangram, in partnership with the Indy Art Center.

Tangram is a non-profit organization in Indianapolis, Indiana, committed to supporting individuals with disabilities in reaching their full potential.

Mark Williams, President of the Indy Art Center, and Kari Sheward, Vice President of Behavioral Health and Clinical Services at Tangram, say this launch is focused on inclusive employment and creating a space where everyone belongs!

The café is open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. It’s located at 820 E 67th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220.

Williams and Sheward also discussed the Broad Ripple Art Fair and how the café motives fit with the art center’s mission.

Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!

About Tangram

Through various programs and services tailored to each person’s needs, Tangram aims to improve the lives of those with disabilities and their families.

Prioritizing inclusivity, independence, and community involvement, Tangram provides assistance in areas such as residential support, therapy, life coaching, autism therapy, employment, transportation, and education across 26+ counties in Central Indiana.

Working alongside community partners, Tangram strives to build a more inclusive society where everyone, regardless of ability, is valued and included.

Similarly, the Indy Art Center, located in Broad Ripple, offers diverse art classes, exhibitions, outreach programs, and the Broad Ripple Art Fair, fostering creativity and community engagement.

With its upcoming Fishers Art Center, the organization continues to expand its reach and impact.

For more information on Tangram, visit their website at thetangramway.org

For more information on Indy Art Center, visit their website at indyartcenter.org