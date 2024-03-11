How to make healthy Easter snack boards with Tara Rochford

Tara Rochford, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, cookbook author, and Healthy Living Blogger at Tara Rochford Nutrition, is preparing for Easter festivities with her two young children.

She joined us to share a few Healthy Easter Snack Boards.

For Tara, in crafting the perfect snack board, balance is key.

Her selection includes protein, fat, and fiber items, ensuring satiety and satisfaction for her family and guests.

With her expert guidance, even the pickiest of eaters can be enticed to enjoy these recipes!

Demo Recipe 1 : Greek Yogurt Apple Dip (https://tararochfordnutrition.com/greek-yogurt-apple-dip/)

Ingredients:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl until smooth and creamy.

2. Serve with sliced apples or your favorite fruit. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Demo Recipe 2 : Greek Yogurt Ranch Dip (https://tararochfordnutrition.com/greek-yogurt-ranch-dip/)

Ingredients:

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon ranch dressing

1. Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl until smooth and creamy.

2. Serve with sliced apples or your favorite fruit. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Second segment:

These Carrot Cupcakes with beans are extremely simple and absolutely delicious. I realize you may be skeptical about the idea of beans in cupcakes, but I promise they make the cupcakes moist and add a boost of nutrients like fiber, B vitamins, iron, and so much more!

Demo Recipe: Healthy Carrot Cupcakes (https://tararochfordnutrition.com/healthy-carrot-cupcakes/)

Ingredients:

1 box carrot cake mix

1 can white beans, drained and rinsed

3 large eggs

½ cup water

½-⅓ cup neutral cooking oil (whatever the box calls for)

1 cup shredded carrots

⅓ cup chopped walnuts

For the Frosting:

8 oz cream cheese, softened

⅔ cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

1. Combine the cake mix, white beans, eggs, water and oil in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy.

2. Stir the shredded carrots and chopped walnuts into the smooth batter.

3. Pour into the prepared muffin tins and bake mini cupcakes for 8-10 min and regular size cupcakes according to the box directions.

4. For the frosting: While the cupcakes are baking, beat the cream cheese until light and fluffy for about 1 minute. Slowly add the powdered sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract. Beat for another 2 minutes, or until everything is combined, light and fluffy.

5. Allow the cupcakes to cool completely, then top with the frosting and serve.